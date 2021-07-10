Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

WBA stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.