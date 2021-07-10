Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.