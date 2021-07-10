Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $56,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

