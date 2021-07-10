Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,955 ($25.54).

LON BRBY traded up GBX 76 ($0.99) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,063 ($26.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,172. The company has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,139.94. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

