Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.11. 48,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,689,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,791 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

