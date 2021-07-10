Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cactus by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 101,835.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 488,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of WHD opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

