Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,831 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

