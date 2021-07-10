Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 538.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $280.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

