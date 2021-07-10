Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.10 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

