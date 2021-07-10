Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 21,196 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $200.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

