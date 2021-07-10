Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $547.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.30. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

