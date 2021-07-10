Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 131,945 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $555.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.40.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

