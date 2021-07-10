Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $82.48. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 8,074 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.