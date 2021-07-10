Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

GOOS has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Canada Goose stock traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$53.42. 100,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.79. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$29.30 and a one year high of C$62.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

