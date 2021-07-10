Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 104,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,407,315 shares.The stock last traded at $106.13 and had previously closed at $106.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.07.

The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after buying an additional 419,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

