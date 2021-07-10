Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$221,050.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total value of C$221,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,160,759 shares in the company, valued at C$95,527,155.39.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut bought 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$44.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

