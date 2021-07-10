Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cannae from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36. Cannae has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cannae will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after purchasing an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 47.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 20.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 603,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 31.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after acquiring an additional 354,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

