Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report $34.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $34.94 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $28.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $131.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $134.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $130.39 million, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $136.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. 55,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $451.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $50,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

