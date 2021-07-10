Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

NYSE:CSL opened at $194.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.23. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.56 and a 1 year high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

