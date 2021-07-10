Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67. Cascades has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

