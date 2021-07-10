Cascades (TSE:CAS) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$18.50.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.86.

TSE:CAS opened at C$15.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.25.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

