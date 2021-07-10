Casper Price Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $72.49 million and $11.66 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00115485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00161623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,908.80 or 1.00158864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.00934712 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,204,371,147 coins and its circulating supply is 801,836,729 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

