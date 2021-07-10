Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

CLLS stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.36. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. On average, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

