Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 89,970 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

