Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,506,000.

OTCMKTS:ITHXU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

