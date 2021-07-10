Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFDRU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,771,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,455,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,940,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,476,000.

PFDRU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

