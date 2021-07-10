Centiva Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $829,105 in the last ninety days.

RCLFU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.88.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

