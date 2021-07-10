Centiva Capital LP Invests $476,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

