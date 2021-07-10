Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUN. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

NYSE:HUN opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

