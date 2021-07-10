Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 571.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,948 shares of company stock worth $61,475,666. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

Shares of ULTA opened at $343.65 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.