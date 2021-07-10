Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

