Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 1,665 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.40, for a total value of $618,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,807. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arista Networks stock opened at $378.03 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

