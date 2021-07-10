ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $279,140.46 and $7,457.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00114882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00161633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.79 or 1.00292767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.43 or 0.00950699 BTC.

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

