ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $31.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

