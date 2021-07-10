Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.74.

NYSE:CVX opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.37. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

