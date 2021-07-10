Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). Chiasma reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 624,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

CHMA stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.27. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.