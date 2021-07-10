China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Trading Down 10.6%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 44,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 100,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

