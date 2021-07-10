Chonk (CHONK) Price Reaches $36.18 on Top Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for about $36.18 or 0.00107106 BTC on popular exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $4,280.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.74 or 0.00887328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

