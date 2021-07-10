CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.99. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

