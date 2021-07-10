CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

ALGT stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.26. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

