CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,046. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.48.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

