CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC opened at $23.19 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.