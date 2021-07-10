CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 8,597 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $1,042,579.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,170.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,782 shares of company stock worth $6,287,967 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

