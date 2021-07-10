CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLRN opened at $120.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

