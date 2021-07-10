CIBC Initiates Coverage on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)

CIBC started coverage on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$7.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$6.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.03. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.50 and a 52 week high of C$7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64. The firm has a market cap of C$90.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

