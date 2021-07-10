CIBC Reiterates NA Rating for Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)

CIBC reissued their na rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KL. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.05.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$49.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$50.38.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

