Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $7.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

CDTX stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

