Cindicator (CND) Hits 1-Day Volume of $126,493.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $126,493.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

