CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $41.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after purchasing an additional 531,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CIT Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,046,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,108,000 after acquiring an additional 131,948 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

