Citigroup Begins Coverage on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.02.

Shares of BAND opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bandwidth by 2.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

